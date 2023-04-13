Save $80 on the Eufy Mach V1 All-in-One Cordless Vacuum

Keeping your floors clean is an on-going chore, but technology has continued to advance, bringing with it options that can save you time. If you want a cordless option that can help you vacuum and mop simultaneously and deep clean your floors, grab the Eufy Mach V1 from Anker. And right now you can snag the Mach V1 all-in-one cordless vacuum and mop for $80 less when you use our exclusive promo code. Just enter MACHCNET at checkout and it'll bring the cost from $580 down to $500. This offer is available now through May 15.

With 16,800Pa of suction, this device will help remove more debris than some competitors while still being lightweight and offering self-driven traction to make cleaning easier. You can use the Mach V1 on both hard floors and mid-pile carpets, though you'll want to use suction mode for the latter.

This stick cleaner is designed to pick up both wet and dry messes -- the company even says it will lift spilled sauces, which can be a big help in kitchen and dining spaces. And the roller brush is constantly being washed while in use to prevent any recontamination of floors. It will clean for up to 45 minutes per charge has and LCD display that will keep you updated on its battery life and show you which cleaning mode you have selected.

The company says this vacuum comes with Eco-Clean Ozone, which means it produces an aqueous ozone to clean and disinfect your floors. And the stick vac cleans itself, too, with a triple self-cleaning system that works to sterilize itself after use. Your purchase includes the Mach V1, its charging base, an additional filter and an additional rolling brush, a cleaning tool and floor cleaner. Just add the included mix into the Tesla Valve, and water to the 820 milliliter tank, and it will blend automatically when you hit the switch. Then be sure to dump the dirty water (which fills in a separate tank) after each use.