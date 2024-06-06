Save $80 on the Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker and Jump-Start Your Summer

If your daily dose of cold brew coffee is starting to deplete your wallet, investing in a coffee machine that can do the job can save money in the long run. Especially if that machine is on sale, like the Dash Rapid cold-brew coffee maker for just $70 over at QVC, an $80 savings. Plus, new customers can add the offer code HELLO20 at checkout, and the price drops to just $50, a $100 discount. With the average price of a cup of cold brew at a coffee shop hovering at $5 on the low end, you'll be saving money in a matter of days.

The Dash Rapid cold-brew coffee maker includes a 40-ounce glass carafe that's dishwasher safe. The machine uses VacuPress compression technology to achieve a full flavor with less bitterness. Add cold water, choose your strength (mild, regular or bold), press the button and you'll have a cup of cold brew in as little as 8 minutes for mild, 12 minutes for regular, or 17 minutes for bold. The coffee maker can be used with regular, decaf or even loose leaf or bagged tea.

Just add ice into your big Stanley tumbler, pour in your coffee and away you go on your summer adventures. Just remember to enter the offer code HELLO20 to save the extra money.