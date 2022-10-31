Save $80 On a Previous-Gen Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Today Only at Best Buy

With the release of the new Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is no longer the latest and greatest Android smartwatch on the market right now. But this previous-gen Samsung is still packed full of powerful hardware and helpful features, and thanks to the newer model, you can even pick it up at a discount. Today only at Best Buy, you can pick up a -- saving you $80 on the 46mm model. This sale is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal.

Even with the release of the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic managed to hold onto a top spot on our list of the best Android smartwatches thanks to its stylish bezel design. And it's tough to beat the convenience it offers if you're already an Android user. The Galaxy Watch 4 provides real-time alerts for any calls, texts, emails or other notifications, and thanks to its Android OS, it's also compatible with a variety of Google Play apps. It's packed full of helpful health and fitness monitors, including heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep patterns and even a built-in ECG function. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also compatible with both Google Assistant and Bixby, Samsung's own virtual assistant. It has a battery life of between one and two days, and it's totally water-resistant up to 164 feet.

Read more: Best Smartwatch for 2022