Save $700 on the Lululemon Mirror and Enjoy Instructor-Led Workouts at Home

Today only, you can snag this advanced smart home gym on sale for $795.
2 min read
The Lululemon Studio Mirror smart gym on a living room wall.
Mirror

It's tough to beat the convenience of working out from home, but not everyone has the space for an entire home gym. Fortunately, you don't need tons of weights, racks and benches to get a good workout. The Mirror from Lululemon Studio is one of our favorite pieces of smart fitness equipment on the market, and right now you can pick it up for $795, or $700 off, when you use the promo code NEWYEAR23 at checkout. This offer is only available until tomorrow, Mar. 6, so get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Lululemon Studio

The Mirror brings a personal trainer right to your living room so you can access tons of expertly guided workout routines in the comfort of your own home. The Mirror home gym is, well, a mirror, but it also doubles as an LCD screen so you can watch instructor-led live and on-demand fitness classes while also keeping an eye on your own form. Just note that you'll need a $39/month membership to have access to these virtual classes. There are over 10,000 different classes to choose from, ranging from yoga to boxing to dance, with plenty of workouts for all fitness levels. 

There are also some Mirror bundles that are on sale right now as well. The Plus package is an extra $200 and adds a heart rate monitor, resistance bands, a foam roller and a yoga mat and block. For $1,245, you can pick up the Pro package, which adds a pair of dumbbells and a workout towel, and the $1,695 Family package doubles all the accessories of the Pro package so multiple people can work out at once.

