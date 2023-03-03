Save $700 on the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop During 1-Day Sale

Gaming laptops offer portability you can't get from a standard desktop PC, which is why more gamers are investing in these versatile alternatives that let them play wherever they want. However, options with the high-end specs that offer the reliable performance necessary for a great gaming experience can get pricey. Today only, Best Buy has slashed the price on the Predator Helios 300 by $700, dropping this 2022 Acer model to just $1,400. This offer expires tonight, March 3, so we recommend placing your order soon.

If you're looking for all the power and performance you need in a gaming laptop at a price that won't break the bank, this is a solid deal. We reviewed an older model of the Predator Helios 300 and thought it offered excellent gaming for the money, and we expect this 2022 update to perform just as well.

This gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch display with 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms Overdrive response time. That's all driven by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of solid-state storage and Windows 11 OS. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics give you features like Nvidia G-Sync, Nvidia Advanced Optimus and DDS, so lagging, blurring and tearing shouldn't be a problem. Other features worth mentioning are its customizable RGB keyboard, along with a superior cooling system that should keep everything running smoothly.

The laptop itself is pretty hefty, weighing in at a little under 6 pounds, but that beats trying to pack up an entire desktop PC setup.

