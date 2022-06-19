Save $70 Today on This Affordable Amazfit Fitness Tracker

While Apple and Fitbit make some of the most popular smartwatches out there at the moment, they're not the only brands with something to offer. Especially if you're just looking for a simple watch with good fitness tracking capabilities, and a few other handy basic features. This Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a great affordable alternative to the big brands, and right now you can pick it up for just $160, $70 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

The GTR 3 Pro is a good midrange fitness tracker that offers you more than the bare minimum and it doesn't require paying a premium price for trivial features and functions you'll barely use. It's equipped with a 1.45-inch AMOLED display that's easy to navigate, as well as built-in GPS capabilities and Amazon Alexa compatibility for hands-free control. It's loaded with over 150 different sport modes for precise tracking, and with the push of a button you can check your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and sleep score.

It boasts an impressive 12 days of battery life on a single charge, as well as a 5-atmosphere water resistance rating, so it's safe to take swimming. It also has 2.3GB of onboard music storage so you can take your workout playlist, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and you can customize it with over 150 different watch faces.