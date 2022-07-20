Save $70 on These Signature Fitness 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbells at Walmart

Having some exercise equipment at home can be a big help when it comes to sticking to a consistent routine, but not everyone has a ton of space to spare for bulky treadmills and weight racks. Adjustable dumbbells are compact and versatile, providing tons of workout possibilities without taking up much space, and right now you can grab a pair at a bargain. Walmart currently has a pair of Signature Fitness 25-pound adjustable dumbbells on sale for just $79, $70 off the usual price. There isn't a set expiration on this offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available.

This set of adjustable dumbbells replaces 10 stand-alone dumbbells, which should free up a lot of space in your home gym. Each dumbbell has five different weight settings, ranging from 5 pounds to 25 pounds. And all you need to do to adjust the weight is move the lever on the dumbbell, so you can switch between different workouts in a second. Each dumbbell also has its own stand for easy storage and to prevent it from rolling away during workouts. If you're looking for an easy way to train your arms, back, shoulders, legs and core at home, this is a great deal that you won't want to miss.