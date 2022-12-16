Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Get a Free $50 Gift Card

Shopping for a smartwatch? If you're already a fan of Samsung devices, now is a great time to grab the brand's latest smartwatch. Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro back in August, and it is packed with features to add convenience to your life. It normally lists for $450, but right now Best Buy has marked down the in gray to just $380 if you buy today -- that's a $70 savings. Plus, you'll get a $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase, which essentially brings your savings up to $120 in value. But this offer expires tonight, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later to take advantage of this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a solid Android watch and it has a 45mm always-on display and plenty of tracking features, including activity, sleep and even continuous heart rate monitoring. There are more than 90 exercise types you can track and it can auto-detect certain workouts. But the Pro also has track-back options which is a great feature for those who hike or enjoy outdoor cycling, so that you can get back to your starting point.

This smartwatch also has a tough construction, making it a durable option, without compromising on the smart aspects of the watch itself. The Watch 5 Pro is a lower-cost alternative to outdoor smartwatches like the Garmin Epix 2, and it has a wide selection of apps available through the Play Store. Just note that it may be a little bulkier than other smartwatch options out there.

It has a battery that can last up to 80 hours with regular use or about 20 hours with GPS enabled. It's not the best battery life on the market, but it is an improvement over older models and even beats out the regular Galaxy Watch 5. It does take about two hours for a full charge on a drained battery, but if you can spare a half hour, it can reach up to 45%, which can keep you going for a while if you're in a hurry.

And CNET's own Lexy Savvides called the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro "the best Android watches you can get" right now in her review.

Note that you will need to pair this smartwatch with a Samsung phone in order to access all of the features this smartwatch offers.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Full Review