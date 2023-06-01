X
Save $61 on These Atmospheric Philips Hue Play Smart Light Bars

Sync them up with your TV or add some ambient lighting to any room in your home with this $99 base kit.

Max McHone
2 min read
Two Philips Hue Play light bars and the box against a yellow background.
Philips

Smart lights can do more than just change the atmosphere of a room. These Philips Hue Play light bars can also make your movies, shows and video games more immersive, and right now, you can snag some at a discount. Amazon is offering $61 off the two-pack base kit, which drops the price down to $99. Just note that you'll also need a Philips Hue Hub, which you can add to this bundle for an extra $26 if you don't already have one. There's no set expiration for these deals, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

These Hue Play smart light bars can take your entertainment setup to the next level. The base kit comes with clips so you can mount them to the back of your TV or PC monitor, creating the perfect moody backlighting. And with the Hue Hub, you can even sync them up with your movies, music or games for a seriously immersive experience. They also work great as ambient lighting for your bedroom, living room or just about any other room in your house. You can choose from over 16 million custom colors, plus tons of atmospheric presets, and you can set them on schedules and routines to help you wake up, wind down and more. You can control them from anywhere using the Hue companion app, or hands-free with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speaker.

And if you're looking for more ways to upgrade your home, you can check out our full roundup of all the best smart device deals for even more bargains on smart lights, plugs, thermostats and more.

