Save $600 On Acer's Powerful Triton 300 SE Gaming Laptop Today Only

Gaming laptops allow you to enjoy all your favorite games on the go, and there are even some high-end systems out there that can compete with desktop gaming rig. But combining power and portability doesn't come cheap, and these laptops typically come with a pretty hefty price tag. But today only at Best Buy, you've got a chance to snag an advanced Acer model at a serious discount. This one-day deal knocks $600 off the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, which . This offer is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE packs a lot of impressive hardware into a pretty tiny package. Internally, it's equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, for lighting fast performance. It also features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 14-inch full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate for truly stunning graphics. And with a state-of-the-art cooling system built-in and a 76Wh battery, it's designed for all-day gaming sessions. All of this in a package that's less than 20mm thick, making it easy to slip in your bag or backpack and take with you on the go.

