Save 60% on This 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for a Limited Time Only

The USB-C is a universal port that is compatible with almost all devices, including tablets and laptops. Even Apple is beginning to incorporate the USB-C port into their devices. Traditionally, these USB-C hubs have only one or two ports. This one by Baseus has a generous seven ports you can use. It's on sale for a limited time for only $16, much less than its original price of $40.

With an increase in the sheer number and styles of USB-C devices and accessories on the market, it can be hard to pick one. The Baseus 7-in-1 USB hub has many different types of ports, so you can use it to connect many types of devices. It has one HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, one SD/TF card slot and one USB-C PD port. It should cover all your connectivity needs in one slim, modern design, making work easier.

Enjoy stunning 4K clarity at 60Hz and rapid charging with the 100W USB-C PD port. You can also easily transfer files at a fast speed with USB 3.0, and access your multimedia effortlessly. Its compatibility with various devices and plug-and-play functionality on multiple systems mean it'll be your go-to solution for seamless connectivity. Snag this one while you can as this deal is available for a limited time only.

