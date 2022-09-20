Save $60 On Refurb Models of Amazon's Latest Echo Smart Speaker

Amazon's Echo smart speakers are some of the most popular on the market right now, and the online retailer has a pretty wide range of models to choose from. The budget-friendly Echo Dot is a great pick if affordability is your No. 1 priority, but if you want a premium smart home hub, you'll want to upgrade to the full-size Echo. With a list price of $100, the fourth-gen Echo is one of the more expensive speakers in Amazon's lineup, but right now you can pick up a refurbished model for just $40 at Woot.

According to Woot, all of the refurbished models on sale have been tested and verified internally by Amazon directly. So while these used smart speakers will function like new, they may exhibit some signs of wear and tear. The amount of cosmetic damage will depend on the condition, which ranges from "used" to "used-very good." Though all conditions are priced at $40, so try to snag a better condition model before they're sold out. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until supplies run out, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The fourth-gen Echo offers some upgrades compared to the $50 Echo Dot -- especially welcome when you can pick it up for less. It supports lossless HD audio streaming through select music services like Amazon Music HD, and you can sync it with other Amazon speakers and Fire TV devices for sound throughout the entire house. It's also equipped with a built-in motion sensor, and you can program it to initiate custom routines as soon as you start moving in the morning or get home after work. And, of course, it has a built-in microphone and the Alexa voice assistant so you can check the weather, update your calendar, set timers, control other smart devices and much more using only the sound of your voice.

