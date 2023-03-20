Save $60 on Adobe's User-Friendly Photoshop and Premiere Elements Software

When it comes to editing photos and videos, Adobe's applications like Photoshop and Premiere are some of the best tools out there. The trouble is that these programs are designed for professionals, and without formal training, can be pretty overwhelming for amateurs just starting out. Fortunately, Adobe also makes simplified versions of these programs, and right now, you can snag a bundle at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has the 2023 Photoshop and Premiere Elements bundle on sale for just $90, which saves you $60 compared to the usual price. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You can snag either the physical or digital edition of this software on sale, and there are different versions for and users, so be sure to grab the one that's designed for your system. And while the Elements editions aren't quite as comprehensive as the standard software, they still feature tons of powerful tools that can transform photos and videos for hobbyists and beginners.

With Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023, you can easily tweak your photos with over 60 step-by-step guided edits, add overlays and effects, touch up portraits and much more. It even features tons of AI-assisted tools that make it easy to select, edit and even remove individual objects and people from your photos. And with Premiere Elements 2023, you can easily cut together home movies, travel videos and much more. You can adjust the lighting, resize your clips, improve grainy videos and much more. And like Photoshop Elements, it features plenty of guided edits and AI-assisted tools that make producing sleek, professional-looking videos easier than ever.