Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save $60 on a Hulu and Live TV Subscription Just In Time for NFL Season

Stream NFL games, watch Hulu and Disney originals and much more with this Hulu + Live TV deal that saves you $20 a month for the first three months.
2 min read
Hulu Plus Live TV streaming app
Sarah Tew/CNET

A pricey cable subscription isn't the only way to get access to live TV these days. Tons of streaming services offer a live TV streaming membership for those who are looking to cut the cord, and right now you can sign up for one of our favorites, Hulu plus Live TV, at a discount. Now through Oct. 5, when you sign up for a Hulu plus Live TV subscription, you'll get your first three months for $20 off -- dropping the monthly price down to $50 instead of $70. However, it's also worth noting that Hulu is raising its prices after Dec. 8, which will increase the cost to $75 a month.  

See at Hulu

With the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season just one day away, this deal has come through just in time. With Hulu plus Live TV, you'll have access to any and all games that air on NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN or the NFL Network. It even allows you to record games with its Cloud DVR service in case you can't catch them live. Hulu plus Live TV also includes access to ESPN Plus, so you can stream tons of NHL games and UFC fights, as well as original ESPN content, as well. It's also bundled with Disney Plus, and of course you get access to Hulu's regular streaming library, so you'll have plenty of shows and movies available in case you can't find anything to watch on live TV. According to Hulu, this is the best deal offered yet on the Live TV package, so don't miss you chance to take advantage of these savings. 

Looking for a deal on your next movie night?

Compare prices or add promo codes to your next streaming service subscription with a single click when using the CNET Shopping extension.