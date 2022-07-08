Save 60% Off Echo Frame Glasses Ahead of Official Prime Day Deals

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

We've come a long way with glasses. While the majority of eyeglass frames still focus on practicality and usability, today we demand our glasses to do more than just let us see. Thanks to the development of smart glasses, we can also listen to audio. With this exclusive Prime Day deal, you can purchase (black frames only) for $100 (save 60%), enabling you to go hands-free while carrying out daily tasks.

The fact that Alexa is integrated into the frames and can be used to make calls, play podcasts and read Audible books is what makes these Echo Frames smart. But you also have additional features such as smart home controls, reminders and the option to check the news. Echo Frames use open-ear audio with auto volume (which you can adjust) to get the sound directly to your ears while minimizing what other people can hear. Plus, talk time, Alexa interaction and media playback are all possible thanks to the battery's 2-hour lifespan. If you're only listening to audio, you'll have up to 4 hours of battery life on one charge. Amazon says that it was able to improve the battery life in the second-gen hardware by 40% over the originals, which was a complaint when we reviewed them in 2020.

Echo Frames also have a nice utilitarian aspect to them as well, otherwise these wouldn't be glasses would they? Not only can you get prescription lenses with your preferred eye professional and these frames are made for all-day wear, so even when they're not charged, you can still use them as you would with regular glasses.

If you're ready to upgrade your old glasses with Echo Frames, you have just two days left to get them at this exclusive price.