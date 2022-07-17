Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
Save $57 On the Already Budget-Friendly Motorola Moto G Play

This affordable Motorola smartphone is great for people who only want the basics, and right now you can pick it up for $113.
There's no doubt that phones have come a long way in recent years, but not everyone necessarily wants to carry a tiny computer in their pocket all day. Fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there for people only interested in the basics like the Motorola Moto G Play. This affordable 32GB smartphone prioritizes functionality over features, and right now you can snag it at a bargain: Amazon currently has it on sale for just $113, $57 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

While you shouldn't expect this Motorola to keep up with the pricey models from Apple or Samsung, it still has plenty to offer for close to $100. It features a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, as well as a 13-megapixel dual camera. It's equipped with a Snapdragon octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, and while it only has 32GB of storage, that's easily expanded thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. It also boasts an impressive battery life of up to three days, and it's water-repellent, so it's protected against splashes and spills. The phone comes unlocked and is compatible with all major U.S. carriers, as well as some prepaid carriers. 