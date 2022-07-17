Save $57 On the Already Budget-Friendly Motorola Moto G Play

There's no doubt that phones have come a long way in recent years, but not everyone necessarily wants to carry a tiny computer in their pocket all day. Fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly options out there for people only interested in the basics like the Motorola Moto G Play. This affordable 32GB smartphone prioritizes functionality over features, and right now you can snag it at a bargain: Amazon currently has it on sale for just $113, $57 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

While you shouldn't expect this Motorola to keep up with the pricey models from Apple or Samsung, it still has plenty to offer for close to $100. It features a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, as well as a 13-megapixel dual camera. It's equipped with a Snapdragon octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, and while it only has 32GB of storage, that's easily expanded thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. It also boasts an impressive battery life of up to three days, and it's water-repellent, so it's protected against splashes and spills. The phone comes unlocked and is compatible with all major U.S. carriers, as well as some prepaid carriers.