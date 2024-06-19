Save $56 on This Reolink Solar-Powered 4K Security Camera at Amazon Right Now

Security cameras for your home are getting cheaper and becoming more ubiquitous. With so many options, it's understandable to feel overwhelmed when you need to make a choice on what to buy. If you've been looking for a security camera but are intimidated by the upkeep and expenses involved, this Reolink Argus 4 Pro solar security camera might be a good choice. It's currently $56 off at Amazon right now when you click the $45 on-page coupon and stack this saving with the coupon code ARGUS405. That makes this camera only $164, down from its regular price of $220. Amazon deals like this one tend to disappear fast, so keep that in mind.

The Argus 4 Pro has two lenses that provide a 180-degree field of vision so you can see exactly what's happening in front of your residence or place of business. It also features ColorX, a setting that ensures you can see full color during the day or night. You can connect it to your Wi-Fi network for 4K streaming. The included solar panel works as a sustainable source of clean energy, but you'll have to connect it to the camera yourself.

This security camera is designed with a sensor for extra monitoring, two-way audio and time-lapse. And, you won't have a monthly fee with this model, as it offers flexible local storage such as microSD or Home Hub integration.

If this camera is a stretch too far, you can save a few extra bucks if you go for the Reolink Argus Track 4K solar security camera, which is $140 at Amazon right now, down from its usual price of $210. Or take a look at our roundup of all the best cheap home security cameras on the market right now.

We've also compiled lists of the best security cameras with lights and the best security cameras without subscription so you can find exactly what you need. And check out other smart home device deals happening now for even more savings.