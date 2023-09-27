Save 56% on This Lightning-Fast 100W 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable

Whether you use an Android phone or iPhone, you can probably appreciate the need to charge your phone quickly. While there tends to be a lot of focus on the charging bricks, many folks often forget that having a cable capable of high-speed charging is just as important. That's where the InCharge X Max comes in with its whopping 100-watt charging cabability, which you can get at Stacksocial for just $17 rather than the $39 it usually goes for.

One thing that sets the InCharge X Max apart from other cables is the high-capacity USB-C to USB-C charging, which is enough to handle certain types of laptops and is a great replacement if you need a new or longer cable. The high capacity also means you charge your iPhone at an impressive 18 watts. Data transfers are also speedy at up to 480Mbps. As for the overall build, the 5-foot cable is sturdy with an outer fiber shell to keep it protected and TPU cable guards to protect against severe bending damage.

What makes the InCharge X Max so versatile, though, is the six-in-one keyring that lets you adapt the cable to most types of ports, including Micro-USB and Lightning. The latter makes it very useful, especially if you have a previous-gen iPhone in the house as well as a newer iPhone 15 model. The InCharge X Max's keyring means you don't have to buy a whole new cable.

Given the high charging speeds, transfer rate and overall rugged build, the InCharge X Max is a pretty good cable upgrade for most folks, especially if you have a lot of different devices that need charging. The 56% discount also adds a lot of value to an already excellent cable.