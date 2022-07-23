Save 56% and Get Moving on the Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch

Designed with activity in mind, the is a great option for fitness fanatics. While it performs the basic tasks of a smartwatch, like messaging, contactless pay and notifications, the Venu Sq is definitely more fitness-focused. You can plan workouts, check your vitals and even monitor your water intake (and let's face it, we all need to drink more water). You can snag this watch today for 56% off at Super (save $183). And you can save an extra $14 by using the code CNETGRM at checkout.

One of the best features of this smartwatch has to be the long-lasting battery. Most people charge their smartwatch every night, but with the Venu Sq, its battery can last up to 6 days in smartwatch mode -- giving you uninterrupted monitoring of your health. Get a full picture of how you're sleeping, with a breakdown of sleep cycle and habits, as well as oxygen levels and respiration data.

The Venu Sq comes with more than 20 preloaded sports apps to help you plan and customize your workouts. The watch has a Gorilla Glass screen on top of a lightweight aluminum bezel and comfortable silicone band, making it capable of withstanding even the toughest of workouts. It also is on sale in two colors on Super: and .

