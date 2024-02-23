Save 55% on This 2-Pack of 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cables

Don't carry around a tangled nest of cables in your bag to charge all your devices while you're out and about. Instead, grab the InCharge X Max six-in-one charging cable. It's equipped with USB-A, USB-C and micro-USB adapters at both ends, and you can pick up a 2-pack for just $35 right now at StackSocial, saving you 55% on the original $78 price tag. But this deal is only available until Feb. 26, while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

One thing that sets the InCharge X Max apart from other cables is the high-capacity 100-watt USB-C to USB-C charging, which is enough to handle certain types of laptops and is a great replacement if you need a new or longer cable. The high capacity also means you charge your iPhone at an impressive 18 watts. Data transfers are also speedy at up to 480Mbps. As for the overall build, the 5-foot cable is sturdy with an outer fiber shell to keep it protected, and TPU cable guards to protect against severe bending damage.

What makes the InCharge X Max so versatile, though, is the six-in-one key ring that lets you adapt the cable to most types of ports, including Micro-USB and Lightning. The latter makes it very useful, especially if you have a previous-gen iPhone in the house as well as a newer iPhone 15 model. The InCharge X Max's keyring means you don't have to buy a whole new cable.

Given the high charging speeds, transfer rate and overall rugged build, the InCharge X Max is a pretty good cable upgrade for most folks, especially if you have a lot of different devices that need charging. The 55% discount also adds a lot of value to an already excellent cable, and since you have two, you can keep one at the office or even give one to a friend.