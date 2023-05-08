Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save $54 on This Eufy Smart Lock and Control Your Doors From Anywhere

The Eufy C210 smart lock allows you to unlock your doors using a keypad, phone and more, and right now it's on sale for $86.

Max McHone
A Eufy smart lock, keypad and a phone against a yellow background.
Eufy

TVs and speakers aren't the only devices getting "smart" these days. There's plenty of other home appliances that are now equipped with Wi-Fi, including door locks. And right now, you can snag one for your home on sale. Amazon is already offering $20 off this Eufy C210 smart lock, but you can save an extra $34 when you use our exclusive promo code CNETLOCK859 at checkout, which drops the price down to just $86. This offer is available now through May 14, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

With this Eufy C210 smart lock, you'll never have to worry about forgetting your keys again. It allows you to lock and unlock your door using your keys, Apple Watch, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, the included keypad or from anywhere using the companion app on your phone. It connects directly to your network, so there's no hub or base station required, and it allows you to create user profiles so you can decide who has access. You'll also get real time alerts on your phone so you always know when someone's coming or going. Plus it's easy to install in just 15 minutes, with no drilling or wiring required. 

