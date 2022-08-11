Save $53 On Ecobee's SmartThermostat and Upgrade Your Home for Just $196

If you're upgrading your home with smart home devices, don't forget to grab a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats can save you money on your energy bill and are a more convenient way to stay comfortable in your home. In fact some, like the Smart Thermostat from Ecobee, will learn and adapt to your routine.

For a limited time Amazon has discounted the to $196, a savings of $53.

This thermostat features a touchscreen interface that is easy to use and will not only let you add schedules, access features like vacation mode and connect sensors, but you can also check the weather, set reminders and access an Eco+ screen that allows you to see a visual of how much you're saving.

It also comes with Alexa built-in for calls, music and added control. In fact, you can also control your thermostat through your other smart devices like Apple HomePod mini for Siri, Google Home or your smartphone or smartwatch, meaning you can adjust the temp without ever getting out of bed or off the couch.

Your purchase includes a SmartSensor that wirelessly connects to your SmartThermostat to detect if someone is home and it will adjust the temperature accordingly -- that way you won't be heating or cooling your home when no one is there. It will also measure the room temperature so that it's never too hot or too cold for your preference.

It's easy to install and should only take about 45 minutes to complete. And if you want to integrate the whole home, you can invest in Ecobee SmartSensors built for your windows and doors and a Smart Security subscription, which can automatically pause your heating or cooling when a door or window is left open and send you alerts, but both those sensors and the subscription plan are sold separately.

