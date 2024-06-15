Save $500 on This Refurbished Anker Solix F3800 at Wellbots With Our Exclusive Code

Anker makes some of the best power banks and power stations out there. The Anker Solix F3800 portable power station is one of them, and it's one of our favorite ways to stay charged on the go. But with its 6,000 watts of power, it can run you $3,000 (plus tax!) when you buy it brand new. However, you can save $500 on a refurbished Solix F3800 with our exclusive coupon code CNETF3800, for a limited time. That nets you the power station for only $2,500.

The F3800 can charge your devices for two days. It was designed to be 80% charged in 1.5 hours and has multiple inputs for your gadgets: two USB-A slots, three USB-C slots, one for AC and a car charging port. It weighs 132 pounds, so it can be intimidating to move this thing around, but it has sturdy wheels that make it easier to maneuver. You can also charge it with the included solar connectors, or use EV -- electric vehicle -- chargers. Anker has an app you can use to control the Solix F3800 as well.

Refurbished items like this are inspected to ensure they work as if new, and they receive the same two-year warranty as other Anker products. Plus, going with a refurbished product is one way to make an environmentally friendly purchase.

