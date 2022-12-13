Save $500 and Upgrade Your Laptop to 2022's LG Gram 14

We are right around the corner from the holiday shopping season, but you can already find massive savings across multiple retailers. If you've been shopping for a laptop, now is a great time to upgrade. The latest LG Gram 14 model is right now, bringing the price from $1,800 to $1,300. That's a whopping $500 in savings -- but we expect this deal to go fast, so grab one while you can.

The 2022 LG Gram 14 is a powerful laptop with a lot of features. It has a large, 14-inch nonreflective display, a fast 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and a long battery life of up to 14 hours of nonstop power and up to 23.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. Plus, it's lightweight and portable, making it perfect for travel, especially for commuters. It's built for both productivity and entertainment and comes equipped with Windows 11 featuring Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM, which is plenty of power to multitask and handle large projects. It also sports two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader and an audio jack.

