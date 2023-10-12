X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save 50% on These Soundcore P20 Wireless Earbuds and Pick Your Color

The Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds are already well placed at their usual $40 asking price, but now they're discounted down to just $20 if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
Anker P20i
Anker/CNET

You don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to get a pair of wireless earbuds anymore and the Anker Soundcore P20i are a great option for those who want to spend a little but get a lot. They're normally available for around $40, which is already a great price, but order now and you'll pay half of that -- that means you'll get your earbuds for just $20.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

That price assumes that you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber, but don't worry if you aren't. Amazon says it will give you a 30-day free trial if you click a box on the product page. Don't want to do that? You can still save $10.

See at Amazon

These Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds come in a choice of three different colors and they're all great options. There's black, blue and white to choose from, so make sure to select the color that you prefer before adding anything to your cart. We're quite taken with that blue, but it's your money -- we'll let you pick.

Color aside, the P20i all have the same features on the inside. That means you'll get 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with the case extending that to 30 hours. You can top them up for 10 minutes and get a full two hours of playtime should the need arise, too.

Like all good earbuds these have built-in microphones for making calls, and there are 22 preset equalizers to choose from to make sure you get the perfect sound as well.

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans