Save 50% on These Soundcore P20 Wireless Earbuds and Pick Your Color

You don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to get a pair of wireless earbuds anymore and the Anker Soundcore P20i are a great option for those who want to spend a little but get a lot. They're normally available for around $40, which is already a great price, but order now and you'll pay half of that -- that means you'll get your earbuds for just $20.

That price assumes that you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber, but don't worry if you aren't. Amazon says it will give you a 30-day free trial if you click a box on the product page. Don't want to do that? You can still save $10.

These Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds come in a choice of three different colors and they're all great options. There's black, blue and white to choose from, so make sure to select the color that you prefer before adding anything to your cart. We're quite taken with that blue, but it's your money -- we'll let you pick.

Color aside, the P20i all have the same features on the inside. That means you'll get 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with the case extending that to 30 hours. You can top them up for 10 minutes and get a full two hours of playtime should the need arise, too.

Like all good earbuds these have built-in microphones for making calls, and there are 22 preset equalizers to choose from to make sure you get the perfect sound as well.