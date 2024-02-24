Save $50 on the Pixel Watch 2
If you're in the Google ecosystem and want a smartwatch, you can nab the Pixel Watch 2 for $50 off right now.
If you're the sort of person who tends to spend a lot of time on your phone (and these days who isn't?), then a smartwatch can add a lot of value. Whether it's being able to field calls and messages from your wrist or track your fitness, smartwatches can be really handy. They can also be really expensive. But if you're in the Google ecosystem, now's your chance to snap up a deal on the Pixel Watch 2.
Currently, Amazon is discounting the Pixel Watch 2 down to $300 from $350, which is within $15 of its lowest-ever price there. You can also find the same deal at Best Buy and from the Google Store directly, so if you have a preference for a specific retailer, you can jump over there instead. The cellular model also has a tidy $50 discount, so that's an option as well.
The Pixel Watch 2 is the upgraded version of the popular Pixel Watch and comes with support for Wi-Fi connectivity and all the usual activity and sleep tracking that have become table stakes at this point. Both retailers also offer the Pixel Watch 2 in a variety of colors, so make sure to select your preferred one before adding anything to your cart, too.
Notable features include the ability to get help when you need it with an emergency SOS feature, while the long battery life means that you can go more than 24 hours between charges. The watch can also help monitor your heart and ensure that you're alerted if there are signs of an irregular heart rate -- and there's an ECG functionality included, too. All in all, the Pixel Watch is a full-featured smartwatch, and one that's even better at this lower price -- though it's always worth checking these other Pixel Watch deals if you want something a bit different.
