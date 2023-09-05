Save $50 on the OnePlus Pad Tablet and Get a Free $100 Stylus

OnePlus may be a smaller brand, but it has continuously wowed us here at CNET. We were originally impressed by its powerful and affordable flagship phones, and its new OnePlus Pad has already earned a spot on our list of the overall best tablets for 2023. And right now, you can get your hands on one for less. OnePlus currently has the Pad on sale for $50 off, which drops the price down to $430. Plus, this deal comes with a free OnePlus Stylo stylus -- a $100 value. Though there's no set expiration for this offer, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The OnePlus Pad hit shelves just this spring, but CNET reviewer Scott Stein has already called it one of the best Android tablets in its price range, so it's a great value when you can pick it up on sale. It has an 11.6-inch LCD display as well as a powerful eight-core Dimensity 9000 CPU for smooth performance, and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also measures just 6.5mm thick and weighs in at just 552 grams, which makes it perfect for taking care of business while you're on the go.

And it's even better when you pair it with OnePlus' Stylo pen. This stylus boasts an ultra-low 2ms latency, as well as over 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity for serious precision. Plus, OnePlus is offering 50% off other accessories when bundled with this purchase, including the folio case and a pair of OnePlus Z2 earbuds. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best tablet deals for even more bargains.