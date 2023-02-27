Save $50 on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model With This 1-Day Woot Deal

Nintendo Switch deals are rare, with most promotions consisting of accessory bundles or free gift cards rather than savings on the console itself. Woot is bucking that trend today, however, with on the Nintendo Switch OLED model. The one-day sale drops the latest Switch hardware down to just $300. The only catch? The device is offered refurbished -- but don't let that put you off just yet.

Unlike many Woot deals, the refurbished Switch models on sale today are offered as factory reconditioned. In this case, that means each has been inspected and tested by Nintendo to ensure that it looks and works like new. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Nintendo, is shorter than you'd get brand new with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now and our top pick when it comes to handheld game consoles overall. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.