Save $50 on Ooni Ovens and Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza Whenever

You don't need to fly to Italy to get delicious, wood-fired pizza. With an Ooni oven, anyone can enjoy a crispy, flaky, hand-tossed pie right at home, and right now, you can even grab one on sale. When you use the promo code OONI50 at checkout, you can take $50 off any order of $299 or more so you can grab one of these sleek and stylish pizza ovens for less. This offer is only available through May 19, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Ooni ovens come in a variety of sizes and styles, so there's an option for every kind of setup. If you want classic, wood-fired pizza, you can grab the Ooni Fyra 12, which uses gravity-fed hardwood pellet fuel and lists for $349. Or, if you prefer the convenience of a gas oven, you can snag the compact $399 Ooni Koda 12, which can reach temperatures of up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes. Or get the best of both worlds with the Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel oven, which uses wood pellets, charcoal or gas. It originally listed for $399, but has now been dropped down to just $299. Ooni also makes plenty of accessories that you can add to your order, including pizza paddles, cast iron pans and skillets, oven covers and much more.