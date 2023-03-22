Save 50% on Kensington iPad Pro Stands and Upgrade Your Workstation on a Budget

Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets have gotten pretty advanced, and they're an excellent tool for illustrators, animators and other creative professionals. And to take full advantage of these sleek tablets, and spare your neck and back from unnecessary strain, you'll want to make you've got a proper stand for your workstation. Kensington makes versatile docking stations designed specifically for both the and iPad Pro models, and right now you can pick one up for $200, which is 50% off the usual price. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Kensington StudioDock is a versatile tool for all kinds of creatives, and can transform your desk or workstation. It uses a magnetic plate to keep your iPad in place, and allows you to easily rotate between portrait and landscape mode and adjust the viewing angle. But this docking station does a lot more than just hold your tablet. There's a built-in USB-C dock that charges your iPad while you work and makes it easy to connect to other devices. The StudioDock is also equipped with three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, Gigabit ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack and an HDMI port that allows you to connect to another monitor or display. It even has a built-in SD card reader so you can easily upload all your photos and videos. The base of the StudioDock also doubles as a wireless charging stand, and can be used to charge your iPhone, AirPods or Apple Watch.

These stands are compatible with iPad Pro models from 2018 or later, and the 11-inch stand is also compatible with the 2020 and 2022 iPad Air models. And if you need to pick up one of these sleek Apple tablets, you can check out our roundup of all the best iPad deals available now for some discounts.