Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Drop to All-Time Low of $249

If you're serious about your music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there at the moment. They're one of our favorite full-size headphones on the market right now, high on our choices for best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Best Buy, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and the all-time lowest price we've seen. To our knowledge, this deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

We're also seeing the $249 price at , and elsewhere.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities out there at the moment. In his original review, CNET's David Carnoy called their noise-canceling the best of the best, and while they may have been dethroned by the brand-new $400 Sony WH-1000XM5, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair for under $300. They also boast pretty competitive sound quality with support for hi-fi audio and an active EQ that optimizes sound based on your listening volume. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with range of up to 30 feet, as well as an aux port for wired listening and have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.