Save 50% on a Year of Peacock Premium, Making It Just $2.50 per Month

These days, there are a dozen different streaming services to choose from, and even if you only subscribe to a handful, those monthly subscription costs can start to add up quick. Which means it's a good idea to take advantage of any savings when you can. And right now, we've got an offer that saves you 50% on your first year of a Peacock Premium membership when you use the promo code UMRWKXQECB at checkout, which drops the cost down to just $2.50 per month. There's no clear-cut expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend signing up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's important to note that, while Peacock offers two different membership plans, this offer is only valid for the standard Peacock Premium subscription, which does include some ads. You'll have to pay the full $10 per month cost for a Premium Plus membership if you want to upgrade to an ad-free subscription. But if you can live with a few commercials, the standard Premium plan still has plenty to offer, especially for just $2.50 per month. You'll get access to the entire library of NBC shows, films and Peacock originals, as well as select live sports. You can also watch any current NBC and Bravo shows, and you'll get access to over 50 always-on channels.

