Save $49 Off Apple's New M4 iPad Pro Tablet With This Early Memorial Day Deal

The new M4 iPad Pro is here and it's a beast of a tablet. But with some hot new specs and an incredibly thin design, the new iPad Pro might be the best tablet Apple has ever made, but it's also the most expensive as well. Thankfully, Amazon is now offering an early M4 iPad Pro deal just a few days after its release which means you can now pick up a new high-end tablet into your bag from just $950.

Note that this deal is only currently available on the silver color right now, but these iPad Pro deals can be pretty volatile so there is always the chance that the black model could be added to the mix before long.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

As for the iPad Pro itself, there's a lot to like about Apple's first new iPad release of 2024. No matter which screen size you choose you'll get a gorgeous OLED display which Apple calls an Ultra Retina XDR Display. All that means is that you can expect improved color performance while ticking off the usual P3 wide color and True Tone checkboxes. ProMotion also means you'll benefit from a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate as well.

On the inside, Apple has brought the brand-new M4 to bear, offering up to 10 CPU cores and a 10-core GPU for incredible performance. You'll need to choose the 1TB or 2TB configurations to get those 10-CPU cores though, so keep that in mind. The other capacity models come with a nine-core CPU instead.

Other features of note include Wi-Fi 6E support and the option for cellular data if the ultimate portability is something that you need.