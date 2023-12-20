Save 45% Off These Anker Soundcore Life P3i ANC Wireless Earbuds With Pre-Christmas Delivery

Buying a great pair of wireless earbuds doesn't have to break the bank, and Anker's Soundcore brand has been proving that for some time now. The Life P3i earbuds are already a bit of a bargain at their usual $60 price, but if you place an order at Amazon today you'll save a whopping 45%. That means that your new pair of Soundcore Life P3i earbuds will set you back just $33. All you need to do is place the order while the discount remains available -- although we can't tell you how long that will be. If you're buying them as a Christmas gift, you can still get them Prime-shipped before the big day but time is definitely running out on that, too.

If you thought that the price was low, just wait until you read the specifications. Things kick off with EQ settings that have 22 different options so you can customize your sound just the way you like it. Then there's the 40-hour playtime for those who need to go for as long as possible before plugging into a charging cable. And the active noise canceling technology makes it easier than ever to stay focused on your music, even in the busiest of environments.

This special price is available on both the black and white versions of the Life P3i earbuds, so make sure to select your preferred color before adding them to your cart. Looking for something a little different? Our collection of the best earbuds deals should have something for everyone.