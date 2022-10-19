New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save 40% on Women's Boots at Famous Footwear

Grab a pair of Chelsea, combat and cowboy boots for less.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Women's boots on a blue background
Famous Footwear

Getting a new pair of women's boots doesn't have to be very expensive. In fact, you can get fashionable and functional shoes for less at Famous Footwear for up to 40% off today that will keep your feet warm from your home to your next outing. 

See at Famous Footwear

There are boots available for any kind of style. If you love Chelsea boots, check out this Madden Girl women's Cindyy Chelsea boot for $60 (save 25%). They're a pair of all-black shoes with a round toe and a cushion insole. For the same price, you can get these women's Mastery Chelsea boots that are matte, and have the same style and flare.

Dr. Martens fans can get these Zavala combat boots for $100 (save 23%). If you love Dr. Martens, but you'd rather have a Chelsea boot instead, grab these $100 Dorrian Chelsea leather boots for shoes with a traction sole to keep you from slipping on slick surfaces.

If you want a nice ankle boot with a heel or prefer cowboy boots, you can get those as well. For affordable cowboy boots, check out these Ozzy cowboy boots for $65, saving you 35% off, while these Timberland women's Tillston 6-inch booties are $120 (save 14%).

No matter what you're looking for, you will find it during this sale. Head over to Famous Footwear before this deal ends.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.