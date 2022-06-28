Early Prime Day Deals Best 5G Phones 2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Drive 4th of July Sales Prime Day Grill Deals The Right iPad for You PlayStation Prime Day Deals Best Standing Desks
Google's Advanced 2nd-Gen Nest Hub Smart Display is $40 Off Right Now

It was named our favorite smart display of the year, and right now you can snag it at a bargain.
2 min read
A google nest hub smart display on a bedside table.
Chris Monroe/CNET

Your home should be your happy place, a breath of fresh air from the countless responsibilities of everyday life, and a smart display can help it be just that. With hands-free help for making calls, checking the weather, looking up recipes and really anything else you might need to browse the web for, a smart home hub is your virtual assistant. The second-gen Google Nest Hub is our overall favorite favorite smart display for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for just $60, $40 off the usual price, at Google as well as Best Buy, Home Depot and Bed, Bath & Beyond. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. You may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price. 

The Nest Hub has a sleek 7-inch smart display, which is great for getting a rundown of your day at a glance. Check the news and weather, set alarms and alerts, get up-to-date info about your commute and more. You can even customize it with morning and nighttime routines to start and end your days right. You can also use it to stream music and movies, as well as browse YouTube videos, all controlled with just your voice.

The Nest Hub is compatible with other Google Assistant-enabled smart devices, so you can use it to lock your doors, turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat and lots more. This second-gen display is the centerpiece of a smart home, and you can take it to the next level by adding additional smart devices throughout the house, like the Google Nest Mini, which is also on sale right now.

