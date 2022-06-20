Save $40 on GE's Powerful 5-Speed Blender Right Now

My blender gets a lot of reps all year, but even more during the warmer months, since I'll find any excuse not to turn on the stovetop or oven. Quick smoothies for breakfast and soups for lunch are just two examples of easy meals you can make in the blender. Right now, a powerful, midsized if you're looking for a summer upgrade.

This small and sleek blender comes with two 16-ounce blender cups in addition to the main 64-ounce jar. The five-speed model normally sells for $119, but you can plus free shipping or in-store pickup.

Read more: Best Gifts and Gadgets for a Home Chef