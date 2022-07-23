Save $40 on a New Nintendo Switch Lite and Pay Just $160 for This Portable Handheld

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a great handheld console for gamers on the go. Thanks to the compact design, it's easy to take with you wherever you go, and it has a variety of games to choose from. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore fan, the Switch Lite is a great choice for solo gamers who enjoy playing anywhere.

Today at Woot, handheld are discounted by $40, bringing the price you'll pay to $160. There are multiple colors available and Amazon Prime members will also receive free shipping. This offer is only available today while supplies last, and we do anticipate this deal could sell out, so be sure to complete your transaction sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this low price.

The Nintendo Switch Lite weighs in at under 1 pound and sports a 5.5-inch touchscreen with 720p resolution. The key benefits of having a light, small, unibody design means it will feel lighter and sturdier in your hands, which may be more comfortable for longer gaming sessions as compared to other models. Additionally, it makes the device much easier to stash and pull out when necessary. It also comes in a variety of colors so you can grab the one that best suits your style.

Unlike the Switch, which can connect to your TV and has detachable wireless controllers built-in, the Switch Lite is just a handheld, lacking those unique features. That means certain Switch games, like Ring Fit Adventure, won't be compatible with this device. This is not a problem if you want a backup option for travel or you're a fan of other handheld systems like the discontinued 3DS, but it is worth noting those limitations before you buy. Still, at $140 less than the standard Switch, those compromises may well be worth it.

