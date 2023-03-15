Epic to Refund Fortnite Players GPT-4's New AI Boost 3 Sleep Habits for Longer Life March Madness Annoying iPhone Apps Apple Products for 2023 Amazon's Satellite Service Best Earbuds for Phone Calls
JBL's Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Is Back to Its All Time Low of $92

You can grab this portable waterproof speaker with up to 20 hours of playtime for 39% less right now.

Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The JBL Charge 4 is a solid option to consider if you're looking to grab a new portable Bluetooth speaker. While it's not the newest model (that would be the Charge 5), it offers good sound quality, is small enough to take with you on the go and has a long-lasting battery life. It normally lists for as much as $150, but right now you can get the JBL Charge 4 portable speaker for just $92 at Amazon, which is a savings of 39% and matches the lowest price we've seen. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend you snag one sooner rather than later, if you want to take advantage of this discount.

This speaker is ideal for when you're on the go or blasting tunes at a get-together with friends. It has a long battery life, getting up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, so you can keep the party going for hours. Plus, it's waterproof, so you can take it anywhere without worrying about it getting damaged -- even the beach or pool. 

It also has a built-in power bank, meaning you can charge your phone or other devices with it. The speaker also has a rugged build and has a rubberized exterior, making it more durable if there are any accidental drops. And it comes in a variety of colors, including black, blue, red, teal, pink and black camo, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.  

