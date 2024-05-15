Save $370 Off This Anker Solix Portable Power Station and Take the Power With You

Portable power stations can be vital for all kinds of reasons, and not just if you live in an area where the power might not be all that reliable. Camping trips and other outdoor or remote adventures can be kicked up a gear when there's power available, but getting a great power station can be a costly exercise. Thankfully, the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station is currently available with a huge $370 off its retail price at Amazon, dropping it to just $629. That's a record-equalling low price but we can't vouch for how long that special discount will remain on the table.

The Anker Solix C1000 appears on our list of the best portable power stations and tested well in our lab. It offers a 1,056-Wh capacity and can put out up to 2,400 watts of power. It has 11 ports, including AC, USB-A, USB-C and a car socket so you have plenty of ways to power your gear. And recharging the battery itself is fast: The battery goes from flat to full in under an hour via the wall -- or you can top up using the sun's rays with up to 600 watts of solar input supported.

Need extra capacity? You can bundle the power station with an expansion battery and save a combined $700, too. There are bundles that include a solar panel for off-grid charging, such as this kit with a 200-watt panel that is almost $650 off for Prime members.

