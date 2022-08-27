Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save 36% on an Adjustable Tablet Stand for Your Workspace

This Lamicall stand works with iPads, tablets, e-readers, phones and more from 4 to 13 inches in size.
2 min read
An adjustable tablet stand by Lamicall is displayed against an orange background.
Lamicall/CNET

Use your tablet or e-reader almost daily? It might be time to invest in a stand that can make using your device even more convenient. And right now you can save 36% on Lamicall's tablet stand that accommodates iPads, tablets, e-readers, phones and more, bringing the price to just $16.

See at Amazon

Whether you're streaming movies and TV shows, reading an e-book, scrolling the internet, video calling or anything in between, this modern, minimalist stand can help clear up space while you're working and keep your device balanced at the perfect angle for you.  

It is sturdy and has rubber pads to prevent sliding. It even has a design meant to accommodate a charging cord while your device is in use. The stand is intended for devices between 4 and 13 inches in size, though once you get larger than a 12-inch device, you should place your device in the stand horizontally for more sturdiness.

This sleek stand is an excellent tool to use if you're working on a laptop and need to use your tablet as a second screen or when you're in the kitchen following recipes while you cook. You can even clean, crochet or run a presentation on a video call. In short, this stand just makes using your device more convenient. 

You can adjust the angle of this multi-angle tablet holder however you need to, because the hinge is strong enough to keep it in place, and the hooks support both vertical and horizontal viewing. Just make sure that the thickness of your tablet with any case you might use is no more than 18mm so that the hooks integrated into the stand will be able to accommodate your device. 

Shopping for a new phone case?

Compare pricing on your favorite cases with our CNET Shopping extension so you're certain you're getting the best deal.