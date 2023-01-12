Save $350 on a Roomba i7 Plus and Knock Vacuuming Off Your To-Do List for Good

After a long week at work, you probably don't want to spend your weekend doing chores around the house. And while we don't yet have any robots that will do your laundry or clean the toilet, we do has some that can vacuum your floors. Robot vacuums have come a long way since they first hit shelves over two decades ago, and right now, you can snag one for yourself on sale. Today only, Best Buy is offering a whopping $350 off the Roomba i7 Plus, which drops the price down to $550. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While we haven't reviewed this exact model, Roomba makes some of the best and most popular robot vacuums on the market, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2023. The i7 Plus falls somewhere in the middle of Roomba's lineup, and comes packed full of advanced features. It uses vSLAM navigation to generate a map of your home, which makes it easy to designate "keep out" zones, or give specific instructions about where to clean.

It's equipped with a powerful three-stage cleaning system, and is great for homes with pets thanks to its multisurface rubber brush and high-efficiency filter that traps dander and allergens. It also comes with a self-emptying base that allows the i7 to run autonomously for up to 60 days. If you want a robot mop as well, this model is designed to be paired with the , which you can pick up for $50 off right now. And for even more bargains, you can check out our roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals available now.