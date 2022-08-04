Save 33% off a Eufy Cordless Vacuum and Keep Your Space Crumb-Free

It can be tiring dragging your large vacuum out to every time you need to clean a small spill. Or having to wrestle with your vacuum's hose just to clean crumbs out of your car. No more tangled cords or heavy hoses – the makes tidying small messes easier. Snag it for just $40 right now on Amazon and make cleaning up a breeze (save $20).

The Eufy H11 weighs just 1.2 pounds and is roughly the size of a wine bottle – making it comfortable to hold and easy to clean hard-to-reach places. The vacuum also comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool, perfect for grabbing dirt under couches or in awkward spaces. Despite its small size, the H11 has 5,500 pascal of suction power, which allows it to clean up a mess in no time. This handheld vacuum conveniently charges using a micro USB, meaning you can plug it into any USB charger you have on hand. And you can use it for up to 13 minutes of max suction cleaning time from a full charge – just enough time to clean up spills or your car seats. When you're done vacuuming, the washable filter pops out easily for simple maintenance and efficient cleaning.

