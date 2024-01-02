Save $300 and Let This Robot Vacuum Clean Your Home This Year

With 2024 now here it's time that we all embrace the fact that we very much live in the future. That means that we shouldn't have to clean our own homes anymore, and the Ultenic MC1 robot vacuum can most definitely make that happen. It'll vac and mop and what's more, it's available with an irresistible discount right now, too.

The Ultenic MC1 robot vacuum would normally sell for around $900, but order from Amazon today and clip the on-page coupon and you'll save $300 instantly -- bringing the new price all the way down to just $600. Do keep in mind that we don't yet know how long that will remain the case and that the coupon could disappear with no notice.

This particular robot vacuum has everything you'd expect from a high-end model including a self-emptying bin that ensures you can leave it to its own devices for longer. The vacuum will automatically return to its charging base when its battery needs a top-up, and the base can house up to three months of waste before you need to lift a finger.

Whether it's cleaning carpets, hard floors, or mopping, the Ultenic MC1 uses lidar navigation technology to find its way around your home and can adapt to even the most complex of layouts. It can automatically detect whether it needs to ramp up the suction on deeper carpets and will avoid wetting carpets altogether when in its mopping mode.

This Ultenic MC1 deal is one well worth checking out but there are tons of other robot vacuum deals to be had if you're looking for something a little different, too, such as from a name-brand like iRobot Roomba or Shark.