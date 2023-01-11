Score Up to 30% Off Your Entire EyeBuyDirect Purchase Today

Do you need new glasses but aren't too sure whether online shopping will give you a fair price? If that sounds like you, or someone you know, check out this new sale at EyeBuyDirect where you can get up to using the code MORE2SAVE.

The last frames I bought (before EyeBuyDirect) were from my doctor and cost $500. After making the decision to never buy expensive frames again, I turned to EyeBuyDirect instead. I quickly found out that EyeBuyDirect's frames are just as good, if not better than glasses you can buy from the doctor or in-store retailer because of the price. (EyeBuyDirect is also a longtime presence on CNET's list of Best Places to Buy Glasses Online.)

In a matter of minutes, I was able to complete my glasses order using my eye prescription, hassle-free, for about $300 less than I'd pay at my eye doctor's office.

Now that I have both pairs of glasses ( and ), I can see clearly and have the eye protection I need from the sun too. So if you want cool new frames and new lenses, this sale is perfect for you.

Just keep in mind that you can't use this deal to get Ray-Ban or Oakley frames, but it doesn't matter because all of EyeBuyDirect's glasses are fashionable.

Many of the frames are so affordable that you can have fun buying a ton of glasses to match different outfits or your personality for the day. For more, head over to .