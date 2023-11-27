Save $30 On the TP-Link Router and Upgrade Your Home's Wi-Fi This Cyber Monday

Upgrading your home Wi-Fi router can be a quick and relatively easy way of boosting your network's speeds, especially if it's been a few years since you bought your current model. And with Cyber Monday drawing to a close now is the perfect time to act. The TP-Link AX21 is a great budget wireless router and now it's even more budget-y thanks to a discount that saves you $30 when you clip the on-screen coupon.

That all means that the TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi router is now available from Amazon for just $70, but the Cyber Monday factor means that you might need to act quickly to snag this bargain. Delay, and you might miss out entirely.

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means that it supports lighting-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps. Though it's also backwards compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices as well. It's also compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network.

This router uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eyes, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.