Save $30 On This TP-Link Router and Upgrade Your Home's Network to Wi-Fi 6

Whether you need it for work, school or entertainment, having fast and stable internet in you house in an absolute necessity these days. And if you've noticed your loading speeds are starting to lag, it may be time for a router upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your home's router every five years, and if you're in the market for a replacement, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The TP-Link Archer AX21 is our favorite budget router for 2023, and right now you can snag one on sale for $30 off, dropping the price down to just $70.

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means that it supports lighting-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps. Though it's also backwards compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices as well. It's also compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network. It uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eye, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

And if you're looking for even faster speeds, the step-up is also around $30 off right now, dropping the price down to $98. Or you can check out our roundup of all the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals for even more bargains.