Save 30% on Speck Cases With CNET's Exclusive Discount

Cases can help you protect your brand-new device, especially if you just bought a flagship phone, such as the iPhone 15 or the Samsung Galaxy S24. You'll likely want to get a cover to shield it from future it from scratches, scrapes and other mishaps. Speck has a ton of excellent cases to pick from, and right now you can get 30% off sitewide using CNET's exclusive coupon code CNET30 — right on time for Memorial Day. Just be aware that the offer ends on May 27, so be sure to take advantage of it before then.

If you bought a Galaxy S24, then this Presidio2 Grip case is a top choice of ours. It is not only slim, but it's rated to protect your device from a 13-foot drop, which is impressive, and it only costs $28 with the coupon. If you prefer a clear case, there's a similar Presidio case that's going for $28. It isn't as slim, but it still has the 13-foot drop protection. You'll also find clear, glitter and opaque cases for the S24 Plus and the S24 Ultra, so you have a lot of options in that regard.

As for iPhone 15 cases, Speck makes some of our favorite options too, such as its MagSafe-compatible Presidio2 Grip case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that's going for $35. If you want something slightly cheaper, this GemShell Grip clear case for the iPhone 15 Plus is going for just $28. Like Samsung, there's a ton of options for iPhones, going back to the iPhone 6, so you won't have to miss out if you have an older model.

Speck doesn't just offer cases for phones. You'll find cases for other stuff as well, such as iPads and MacBooks. For example, you can get the 10.9-inch Balance Folio iPad case for just $32, and it comes in a variety of colors. This M2 MacBook Air 13 SmartShell case is going for just $35, which is a great offer, as well.

There are a lot of different devices, accessories and items that you can get from Speck, so be sure to check out everything it offers on its website. Also, if you're just doing some window shopping, check out some of these great phone deals and tablet deals that you could potentially pair with these cases. If you want to splurge on Memorial Day deals, we've got a list of these discounts too.