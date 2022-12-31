Save 30% on Eufy's Smart Scale P2 and Grab One for Just $35 Today

Whether its your resolution this year to get in better shape or you're just looking to better understand your body, a smart scale is a great thing to have around. They very in price, from rather affordable to pretty expensive, but if you're just getting started Eufy's Smart Scale P2 is a great option. Normally, it sells for $50, but at Amazon.

The Smart Scale P2 is a Wi-Fi enabled scale with Bluetooth that helps you track up to 15 different body measurements, including weight, body fat, muscle and bone mass and much more. You can see a full body report in the free app, along with weekly trend graphs, helpful health tips and you can also use it to share your journey with friends and family. You can connect the EufyLife app to Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to tie its metrics in with others you may already be tracking.

You can set the scale up to work with multiple family members and once set up it will automatically sync to the right profile each time. Be sure to check out this deal while it's still available today.