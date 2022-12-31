CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save 30% on Eufy's Smart Scale P2 and Grab One for Just $35 Today

Ensure you hit your fitness goals this year with an affordable smart scale.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

Whether its your resolution this year to get in better shape or you're just looking to better understand your body, a smart scale is a great thing to have around. They very in price, from rather affordable to pretty expensive, but if you're just getting started Eufy's Smart Scale P2 is a great option. Normally, it sells for $50, but today you can pick it up in black or white for just $35 at Amazon.

See at Amazon

The Smart Scale P2 is a Wi-Fi enabled scale with Bluetooth that helps you track up to 15 different body measurements, including weight, body fat, muscle and bone mass and much more. You can see a full body report in the free app, along with weekly trend graphs, helpful health tips and you can also use it to share your journey with friends and family. You can connect the EufyLife app to Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to tie its metrics in with others you may already be tracking.

You can set the scale up to work with multiple family members and once set up it will automatically sync to the right profile each time. Be sure to check out this deal while it's still available today.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.