Save 30% on My Favorite iPhone and Android Gaming Controller This Black Friday

If you're a fan of mobile gaming you owe it to yourself to get a new controller. Touchscreens are great, but they aren't best suited to most games -- that's why you need something like the excellent Backbone One. Black Friday is the perfect time to pick one up as well, with Amazon offering one for just $70.

I pair my Backbone One with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and it's, frankly, incredible. Playing games like Resident Evil Village is stunning, but that isn't even where the Backbone One comes into its own. Sure, gaming on your phone is great, but things get even better when you combine the controller with a PS5 or Xbox Series X or Series S.

Why is that, you might ask. And the answer? The remote play feature. It turns my iPhone into, effectively, a Starfield machine when it isn't an FC 24 machine. Or a Diablo IV machine. Or a... you get the idea.

You'll need a solid Wi-Fi connection, and the best results can be had by wiring in your console. Don't have a console to remote play into? Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to cloud-based gaming as well, and that's a whole different ballgame.

But none of that matters if you're trying to stab at your phone's screen with your meaty fingers, so treat yourself this holiday season. The Backbone One comes in black and a fetching PlayStation-backed white, while USB-C and Lightning models are available as well. Just be sure to pick the right one and don't worry, they're all available for just $70 right now.